Chief Senachwine DAR Chapter to meet Nov. 4

The Chief Senachwine DAR Chapter will hold a meeting at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Henry Library, located at 702 Front St.

The program, presented by retired Air Force servicewoman Dory Curnayn of the Asa Cottrell DAR Chapter in Belvidere, will begin at 1:45 p.m.

Curnayn will present “My Experiences in the Military.” She was deployed for Operation Desert Shield, Operation Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.

Curnayn earned nine medals during her 20-year Air Force career and has traveled to Japan and several countries in the Middle East.

A business meeting will follow the program, including discussions about chapter activities for Veterans Day.