The Marshall-Putnam 4-H Federation Club held a family fund day at the Putnam County Conservation Area in McNabb on Oct. 14.

Activities for the day include a fire, archery, prize wheels and gifts. The federation is looking forward to hosting the event in the coming years as well.

To learn more about 4-H or for information on enrolling in a local club, contact Anne Scheel at 309-364-2356 or amscheel@illinois.edu.