Can’t Stop the Music: Benefit for Gary Swanson set Nov. 17 in Princeton

Just over a week after a van and trailer full of sound equipment was stolen from a shop in Princeton, organizers have announce a Can’t Stop the Music: Benefit for Gary Swanson to raise money to replace some of the stolen items.

The event will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17 at the Princeton Moose Lodge, located at 1339 N. Euclid Ave. in Princeton.

The event will feature a spaghetti dinner, salad, bread and butter at the cost of a donation toward the replacement of lost items. Drinks will also be available for purchase.

This event is open to all and donations will be accepted at the Moose Lodge or mailed to P.O. Box 36 in Princeton IL, 61356.