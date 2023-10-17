Bureau County Genealogical Society to meet Oct. 26 in Princeton

The Bureau County Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, at the library, 629 S. Main St. in Princeton.

Michael John Neill will hold a free “Is Your Process the Problem?” presentation. The presentation includes genealogical research approaches that may delay success, getting around those ways of thinking and approaches that may improve success.

Neill has lectured nationally on a wide variety of genealogical topics, given day-long seminars and regularly leads research trips to the Family History Library in Salt Lake City and the Allen County Public Library in Ft. Wayne.

The society is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and the first Saturday of each month. For information more, call 815-879-3133.