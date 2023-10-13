Hungry World Farm’s Harvest Festival moved to Oct. 21 rain date in Tiskilwa

Hungry World Farm has announced that its Harvest Festival, originally scheduled for Oct. 14, has been rescheduled to take place from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 19183 Plow Creek Rd in Tiskilwa.

The event is free to attend and will include hayrack rides, market garden tours, cider press demos, farm animals tour, pumpkin painting, family relay races, petting zoo, hickory nut milk, story time, music, Native American presentation, prizes and more.

For more information, visit hungryworldfarm.com.