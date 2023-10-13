October 14, 2023
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioLocal EventsGames and PuzzlesStarved Rock Country

Hungry World Farm’s Harvest Festival moved to Oct. 21 rain date in Tiskilwa

Event will be held from 2 to 5 p.m.

By Shaw Local News Network
Tiskilwa’s Hungry World Farm, a nonprofit regenerative agriculture organization, has announced the resignation of Executive Director Karla Stoltzfus Detweiler. The resignation has been accepted by the Board of Directors with regret.

Hungry World Farm has announced that its Harvest Festival, originally scheduled for Oct. 14, has been rescheduled to take place from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 19183 Plow Creek Rd in Tiskilwa. (Photo contributed)

Hungry World Farm has announced that its Harvest Festival, originally scheduled for Oct. 14, has been rescheduled to take place from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 19183 Plow Creek Rd in Tiskilwa.

The event is free to attend and will include hayrack rides, market garden tours, cider press demos, farm animals tour, pumpkin painting, family relay races, petting zoo, hickory nut milk, story time, music, Native American presentation, prizes and more.

For more information, visit hungryworldfarm.com.