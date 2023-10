Nightmare Haunted Attraction’s 5th annual Halloween Parade will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 in downtown Princeton.

The parade will begin at Soldiers and Sailors Park and travel north on Main Street before turning west on Central Street to Gosse Boulevard before finishing at the Bureau County Fairgrounds.

For more information call 815-303-8247 or visit www.nightmarehauntedattraction.com and www.bureaucountyfair.com.