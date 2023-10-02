Bureau County Historical Society’s Cocktails, Conversations and Comedy event set Oct. 7

The Bureau County Historical Society will hold its Cocktails, Conversations and Comedy event with author, playwright and former NewsTribune Reporter Vicki Quade at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Clark Norris Museum, 109 Park Ave. W. in Princeton.

Quade was a reporter for the NewsTribune from 1975 through 1977 and won several journalism awards during her time.

“I really loved working for the newspaper and covering stories in La Salle and throughout the county,” Quade said. “It’s such a beautiful part of Illinois. I still feel very connected to the area and continue friendships I started those many years ago.”

As one of the creators of the international comedy “Late Nite Catechism,” Quade has also performed regularly on a national tour. Her latest creation is an interactive game show call “Are You Smarter than Your Eighth Grade Nun?” has been performed in several cities.

Quade is also the author of a collection of stories, “Close Encounters of a Chicago Kind,” which details encounters she has had over the years.

Quade has used her shows to raise more than $4 million in donations for various orders of religious sisters.

This annual event by the Bureau County Historical Society, raises funds that are used for programs and events. For more information, call 815-875-2184 or visit www.bureauhistory.org.