October 01, 2023
Putnam County property transfers: July 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
Putnam County Courthouse

Here are the Putnam County property transfers for July of 2023.

July 5

Christina and Robert Mennie to Debra Shevokas, deed, Village of Hennepin L:2 B:24, $108,800.

Cody Grandadam to Himanshu Niranjani, deed, multiple Granville properties, $665,000.

July 10

Julie Enzenberger to James Mayer, deed, Q:SE S:6 T:14 R:10, $250,000.

Bruce Marple III to James Engleking, deed, Q:NW S:2 T:31 R:2, $80,000.

July 13

Lisa Serafini to Bonnie and Stephanie Latty, deed, Charles H. Young Addition-Granville L:21, 22, $60,000.

Dennis Sears to Landers Farm LLC, deed, multiple properties, $0

Michael and Angela O’Bryant to Gintautas Rakita and Danguole Brazinskaite, deed, Indian Hills L:77, $2,900.

John Vlahovic to Larry and Linda Tonelli, deed, Hennepin Farms Second One L: 125, 126 and multiple properties, $200,000.

July 14

Morgan and Karen Phillips to Jack and Lesa Woodruff, deed, Lake Thunderbird Hills L:64, $2,500.

Daniel and Annette Richardson to multiple parties, deed, Gatten’s Addition-McNabb L:32, 31, $0.

Marian Poterucha to Rafal Graca, deed, Indian Hills L:250, $0.

July 17

Robert and Jan Griffith to living trusts, deed, multiple properties, $0.

Haun Family Revocable Living Trust to Jacob Weeks, deed, Archibald Hopkins Second Addition L:48, 49, 50, $135,000.

Brian and Carina Gonet to Eleanor Taylor, Kassandra Jatwig and Danna Taylor, deed, Village of Granville L: 3,4,7, $171,000.

July 19

Raymond Bednar to Putnam County Trustee, deed, 03-20-280-000, $0.

Denise Crotty and Terrance Hanahan to Putnam County Trustee, deed, Indian Hills L:76, $0.

Jason Hudson to Putnam County Trustee, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods Plat #2 L:364, $0.

John Walters and Brandon Dober to Putnam County Trustee, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods Plat #2 L:330, $0

Sandra and Wayne Borre to Putnam County Trustee, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods L:286, $0.

5th 3rd Bank TTEE, Trust 17363 and Gregory Schwerin to Putnam County Trustee, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods L:198, $0.

Geottel Klaus to Putnam County Trustee, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods L:149, $0.

David Negrete to Putnam County Trustee, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods L:56, $0.

Randy Mortesen, Traci Stroud, Wendy Mortensen, Jodie Hansen, Sherrill Mortesen to Putnam County Trustee, deed, Lake Thunderbird Hills L:96, $0.

Scott Mcallister to Putnam County Trustee, deed, Lake Thunderbird Hills L:59, $0.

Shannon Ray to revocable trusts, deed, Q:NW S:30 T:32 R:1, $0.

Shannon and Angela Fay to revocable trusts, deed, 01-02-309-000, $0.

Shannon and Angela Fay to revocable trusts, deed, 01-02-308-004, $0.

Cynthia Teegarden to revocable trusts, deed, 02-01-223-000, $0.

Agata and Wladyslaw Niedzwiedz to Wladyslaw and Maria Niedzwiedz, deed, 03-03-170-000, $0.

July 20

William Faletti to Richard Okeefe, deed, Gunn’s Addition-Granville L:23,24, $0.

Gregory Wahl to Brent and Donna Niebrugge, deed, Lake Thunderbird Hills Plat #3 L:663, $2,200.

Margaret Wahl to Gregory Wahl, deed, Lake Thunderbird Hills Plat #3 L:663, $0.

July 24

Audrey Bradshaw to Justin Bradshaw, deed, Village of Hennepin L:22 B:7, $0.

Sharon Penner, Ann Penner and Gloria Neal to Richard Rupiper Trust and Margaret Rupiper Trust, 03-01-294-000 and 03-01-310-000, $0.

Sharon Penner, Ann Penner and Gloria Neal to Richard Rupiper Trust and Margaret Rupiper Trust, multiple properties, $1,225,887.

July 25

Tori Radley to Kari Miller, deed, Patterson’s Addition-Magnolia 04-00-038-110, $925,000.

Granville Meats Groceries to Lil Pond LLC C Series, deed, Gemion Addition-Granville L:4,5, $0.

Keith Boggio to Sondergeroth Capital LLC, deed, 02-09-270-000 Q:NW S:9 T:32 R:1, $78,000.

July 27

Jobanie Rodriguez to Carl Chamberlain, deed, 02-02-210-000 Q:SW S:4 T:32 R:1, $50,000.

July 28

William and Joellen Nienaber to Robert and Vear LaPorte, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods L:122, $5,000.

Laurie Mele to Michael Schmutz, deed, Lake Thunderbird Hills Plat #3 L:511, $4,000.

Syed Alam and Alam Enterprises to Charleen Shempert, deed, 04-08-295-000 Q:SE S:15 T:31 R:1, $35,000.

Erik and Lacey Gruenwald to Sandra Hernandez, deed, Lincolnshire Addition-Granville 02-00-079-120, $175,000.