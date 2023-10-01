Putnam County property transfers: July 2023

Here are the Putnam County property transfers for July of 2023.
July 5
Christina and Robert Mennie to Debra Shevokas, deed, Village of Hennepin L:2 B:24, $108,800.
Cody Grandadam to Himanshu Niranjani, deed, multiple Granville properties, $665,000.
July 10
Julie Enzenberger to James Mayer, deed, Q:SE S:6 T:14 R:10, $250,000.
Bruce Marple III to James Engleking, deed, Q:NW S:2 T:31 R:2, $80,000.
July 13
Lisa Serafini to Bonnie and Stephanie Latty, deed, Charles H. Young Addition-Granville L:21, 22, $60,000.
Dennis Sears to Landers Farm LLC, deed, multiple properties, $0
Michael and Angela O’Bryant to Gintautas Rakita and Danguole Brazinskaite, deed, Indian Hills L:77, $2,900.
John Vlahovic to Larry and Linda Tonelli, deed, Hennepin Farms Second One L: 125, 126 and multiple properties, $200,000.
July 14
Morgan and Karen Phillips to Jack and Lesa Woodruff, deed, Lake Thunderbird Hills L:64, $2,500.
Daniel and Annette Richardson to multiple parties, deed, Gatten’s Addition-McNabb L:32, 31, $0.
Marian Poterucha to Rafal Graca, deed, Indian Hills L:250, $0.
July 17
Robert and Jan Griffith to living trusts, deed, multiple properties, $0.
Haun Family Revocable Living Trust to Jacob Weeks, deed, Archibald Hopkins Second Addition L:48, 49, 50, $135,000.
Brian and Carina Gonet to Eleanor Taylor, Kassandra Jatwig and Danna Taylor, deed, Village of Granville L: 3,4,7, $171,000.
July 19
Raymond Bednar to Putnam County Trustee, deed, 03-20-280-000, $0.
Denise Crotty and Terrance Hanahan to Putnam County Trustee, deed, Indian Hills L:76, $0.
Jason Hudson to Putnam County Trustee, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods Plat #2 L:364, $0.
John Walters and Brandon Dober to Putnam County Trustee, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods Plat #2 L:330, $0
Sandra and Wayne Borre to Putnam County Trustee, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods L:286, $0.
5th 3rd Bank TTEE, Trust 17363 and Gregory Schwerin to Putnam County Trustee, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods L:198, $0.
Geottel Klaus to Putnam County Trustee, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods L:149, $0.
David Negrete to Putnam County Trustee, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods L:56, $0.
Randy Mortesen, Traci Stroud, Wendy Mortensen, Jodie Hansen, Sherrill Mortesen to Putnam County Trustee, deed, Lake Thunderbird Hills L:96, $0.
Scott Mcallister to Putnam County Trustee, deed, Lake Thunderbird Hills L:59, $0.
Shannon Ray to revocable trusts, deed, Q:NW S:30 T:32 R:1, $0.
Shannon and Angela Fay to revocable trusts, deed, 01-02-309-000, $0.
Shannon and Angela Fay to revocable trusts, deed, 01-02-308-004, $0.
Cynthia Teegarden to revocable trusts, deed, 02-01-223-000, $0.
Agata and Wladyslaw Niedzwiedz to Wladyslaw and Maria Niedzwiedz, deed, 03-03-170-000, $0.
July 20
William Faletti to Richard Okeefe, deed, Gunn’s Addition-Granville L:23,24, $0.
Gregory Wahl to Brent and Donna Niebrugge, deed, Lake Thunderbird Hills Plat #3 L:663, $2,200.
Margaret Wahl to Gregory Wahl, deed, Lake Thunderbird Hills Plat #3 L:663, $0.
July 24
Audrey Bradshaw to Justin Bradshaw, deed, Village of Hennepin L:22 B:7, $0.
Sharon Penner, Ann Penner and Gloria Neal to Richard Rupiper Trust and Margaret Rupiper Trust, 03-01-294-000 and 03-01-310-000, $0.
Sharon Penner, Ann Penner and Gloria Neal to Richard Rupiper Trust and Margaret Rupiper Trust, multiple properties, $1,225,887.
July 25
Tori Radley to Kari Miller, deed, Patterson’s Addition-Magnolia 04-00-038-110, $925,000.
Granville Meats Groceries to Lil Pond LLC C Series, deed, Gemion Addition-Granville L:4,5, $0.
Keith Boggio to Sondergeroth Capital LLC, deed, 02-09-270-000 Q:NW S:9 T:32 R:1, $78,000.
July 27
Jobanie Rodriguez to Carl Chamberlain, deed, 02-02-210-000 Q:SW S:4 T:32 R:1, $50,000.
July 28
William and Joellen Nienaber to Robert and Vear LaPorte, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods L:122, $5,000.
Laurie Mele to Michael Schmutz, deed, Lake Thunderbird Hills Plat #3 L:511, $4,000.
Syed Alam and Alam Enterprises to Charleen Shempert, deed, 04-08-295-000 Q:SE S:15 T:31 R:1, $35,000.
Erik and Lacey Gruenwald to Sandra Hernandez, deed, Lincolnshire Addition-Granville 02-00-079-120, $175,000.