Princeton’s Freedom House to hold ‘Stop Human Trafficking’ training Oct. 12

Freedom House will hold a “Stop Human Trafficking” training session from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, at 446 Elm Place in Princeton.

The training is sponsored by Freedom House and the Central Illinois Human Trafficking Task Force. It will be presented by the director of human trafficking at the Center for Prevention of Abuse, Ann Langenstein.

The presentation will cover an introduction into sex and labor trafficking, who the victims are, who the traffickers are and how they trap victims, how to identify and respond to victims, how to intersect with the crime, and resources for victims and providers.

To register for the free training, email mtaylor@peoriacounty.org.