Marshall-Putnam counties to hold electronics collection day Oct. 27 in Toluca

Marshall and Putnam counties will hold an electronics collection day from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at the Toluca Public Works Building, 520 W. Railroad St.

There will be a 10-item limit, and this event is open to residents of Marshall and Putnam counties only. Call 309-246-6401 for more information.

Accepted items include computers, monitors, printers, faxes, copiers, laptops, TVs, main frames, peripherals, computer mice, modems, telephones, answering machines, adding machines, microwave ovens, scanners, DVDs, VCRs, stereo equipment, pagers, cellphones, cameras, camcorders, video games, software, CDs and disc books, small handheld electronics, cables, calculators, shredders, scanners, plotters and terminals.

Items that will not be accepted include small kitchen appliances, toasters, coffee pots, blenders, air conditioners, white goods, smoke detectors, dehumidifiers, vacuums, batteries, fans, power tools, light fixtures, UPs, refrigerators, stoves, dishwashers, light bulbs, broken cathode ray tube monitors, broken glass and hazardous material.