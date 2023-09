Patrons of the Princeton Culver’s, located at 224 Ace Road, can donate to the Princeton Veterans Group while they dine from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

During the event, a portion of sales will be donated to the Princeton Veterans Group. Veterans will also be helping out in the dining room and in drive up service.

The proceeds will go to support local Veterans, their families and the local community.