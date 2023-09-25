Princeton High School’s Bennett Williams selected as DAR Good Citizen Award winner

Princeton High School’s Bennett Williams, son of Mark and Cheryle, has been selected as the class of 2024 Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award winner.

The award is sponsored by the Princeton Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The award is presented to a senior based on qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism to an outstanding degree. Williams was selected for this honor by the faculty and his classmates.

“I can think of so many other classmates who were deserving of this award and I’m really honored to be selected to represent PHS,” Williams said.

Throughout high school, Williams has been involved in football, track and field, basketball, Interact Club, German Club, choir, Star Spangled Singers, Future Farmers of America, Madrigals, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Illinois Valley Young Life, Piano Accompaniment for the PHS Choir Ice Cream Social and initiating the 2nd and 7 “Tackle Illiteracy” reading initiative in the community.

Outside of school, Williams is a member of the Illinois Valley Flying Club, Milan Rifle Club and is a classical piano student.

He has been selected as a National Honor Society member, named captain of the football team and earned numerous awards through his activities.

He has also volunteered in a variety of PHS capacities and community organizations to earn over 150 hours of community service.

Williams plans to play football in college and major in biology to become an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Doctor.