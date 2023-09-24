Princeton’s 2nd annual Halloween Home Decorating Contest sets Oct. 16 deadline

The 2nd annual Halloween Home Decorating Contest, presented by the Bureau County Fair and Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce, has set a free entry deadline of Oct. 16.

During this contest, participants are encouraged to display the best decorated Halloween home.

Addresses will be made available for families to take a driving tour and judging will be held from sunset to 10 p.m. on Oct. 19.

Entries will be judged on most creative, spookiest and judge’s choice. Prizes will include tickets to Nightmare Haunted Attraction, Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce Gift Card and a yard sign to display in front of your home.

To register your home, call 815-875-2616.