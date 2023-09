The Nightmare Haunted Attraction will be open from 7 to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays from Sept. 29 through Oct. 28 at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St. in Princeton.

This will be the 20th year that the popular haunt will be held in Princeton.

The show uses a team of actors, artists and designers to create an interactive experience that is constantly changing and updating.