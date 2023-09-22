Princeton High School foods class uses local historic grapes to create 147 pints of jelly

Over the past two years, the students in Princeton High School Teacher Wendy Fredrickson’s foods 2 classes have used a bounty of grapes, provided by Princeton’s Wick Warren, to learn about the process of making jelly from vine to jar.

This year over 100 pounds of grapes were processed into 12 and 1/2 gallons of juice, that were then turned into 147 pints of jelly. The bounty of grapes also yielded enough to repeat the process during the spring term, with another 120 pints expected to be made.

While the class certainly enjoyed the jelly-making process, the story behind these grapes and how they ended up in Princeton stems all the way from the White House and the country’s founding fathers.

When the White House was constructed in 1800, President John Adams had a vegetable and fruit garden built on its ground. In 1801, under the direction of President Thomas Jefferson, the garden expanded to include a section of ornamental and fruit trees, including concord grape vines.

According to Warren, Thomas J. Henderson, a resident of Princeton, was one of the generals who served under General Ulysses S. Grant during the Civil War. After the war, Henderson became a lawyer and eventually a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Henderson’s son, Thomas B. Henderson, who was also a lawyer in Princeton, married Charlotte Katherine Taylor who inherited Greenwood Cottage, 543 E. Peru St. in Princeton, from her parents.

During the late 1870′s, Thomas B. and Charlotte visited Thomas J. in Washington D.C. while Grant was serving as the 18th President of the United States.

During the visit, the Henderson’s visit with President Grant and while on a tour of the White House and gardens, asked if they could take clippings from the concord grape vines back to Princeton; which Grant obliged.

The clippings were returned to and planted at the Greenwood Cottage.

The cottage, which is currently owned by Warren and Laura Kann, is designed with a series of garden beds featuring flowering plants that bloom from early spring to late fall. This cottage grounds also features two rows of concord grape vines that originally came from the White House.

The front row are the original vines from the White House and the back row are vines propagated from the original vines in 2015 and 2016.

Now, with these vines producing grapes yearly, the PHS food classes have found a new way to create a use for the piece of local and U.S. history.