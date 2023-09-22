Bureau County accepting sealed bids for multiple properties through Sept. 29

Bureau County has completed its tax deed proceedings on real estate properties that were delinquent for 2019 and will now offer the obtained real estate for sale to the public. Approximately 86 items will be available through a sealed bid auction sale.

All sealed bids must be turned in to the Bureau County Treasurer’s Office, located in the Bureau County Courthouse at 700 S. Main St. in room 103 in Princeton, no lated that close of business on Sept. 29.

All online bids also must be submitted via www.iltaxsalebids.com no later that Sept. 29.

The required minimum bid is $825 per item and all items will be sold to the highest sealed bid received on or before Sept. 29. Complete bidder’s packets and sale catalogs are available at the Bureau County Treasurer’s Office or online at www.iltaxsale.com.

For more information contact the Auction Sale Department of the Bureau County Tax Agent’s Office at 800-248-2850 or 618-656-5744. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.