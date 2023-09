The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a new member showcase from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25 at Heartland Bank, located at 2101 N. Main St. in Princeton.

During the event, chamber members will have the opportunity to display information about their business and be on hand to mix and mingle. Light refreshments will be served.

The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce plans to hold this event twice a year, once in the fall and again in the spring.