September 20, 2023
Princeton Rotary Club to hold Oktoberfest: Black Light Bingo Oct. 7

Doors will open at 5 p.m. with games beginning at 7 p.m.

By Shaw Local News Network

The Princeton Rotary Club will hold an Oktoberfest: Black Light Bingo event with doors opening at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Princeton Moose Lodge, located at 1339 N. Euclid Ave. in Princeton.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in their favorite german attire.

Games will begin at 7 p.m. at a cost of $10 for a packet of 10 regular games. Early bird lightning and cover-all games will also be available.

Food will be available for purchase including brats, sauerkraut fries, italian beef fries, nachos and a cash bar. Must be 21 or older to attend.

The event will also feature prizes, a 50/50 raffle and a bake sale with proceeds going to benefit the Princeton High School Scholarship Fund.