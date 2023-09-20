Princeton Rotary Club to hold Oktoberfest: Black Light Bingo Oct. 7

The Princeton Rotary Club will hold an Oktoberfest: Black Light Bingo event with doors opening at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Princeton Moose Lodge, located at 1339 N. Euclid Ave. in Princeton.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in their favorite german attire.

Games will begin at 7 p.m. at a cost of $10 for a packet of 10 regular games. Early bird lightning and cover-all games will also be available.

Food will be available for purchase including brats, sauerkraut fries, italian beef fries, nachos and a cash bar. Must be 21 or older to attend.

The event will also feature prizes, a 50/50 raffle and a bake sale with proceeds going to benefit the Princeton High School Scholarship Fund.