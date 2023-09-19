Regional Transportation meeting for Bureau, La Salle and Putnam counties set Sept. 22

The next Human Services Transportation Plan meeting for Region 3 will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at the Mendota Moose Lodge, 221 E. 12th St. in Mendota.

Region 3 includes Bureau, DeKalb, Grundy, La Salle, Lee, Kendall, Ogle and Putnam counties.

Human service organizations with an interest in public transportation, as well as anyone interested in public transit, are encouraged to attend.

The HSTP identifies transportation needs and develops solutions to improve transportation services for the public. An emphasis is placed on seniors, people with disabilities, individuals with lower incomes and veterans.

There will be reserved time slots available via Zoom for public comment from 10:15 to 10:30 a.m. For information or to reserve a time, contact 815-433-5830 or hstp@ncicg.org.