September 19, 2023
Princeton Chamber, OSF to host community partner breakfast Oct. 16

Event will be from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at 446 Elm Place in Princeton

By Shaw Local News Network
Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce logo

Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce logo (Photo provided by Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce)

The Princeton Chamber of Commerce and OSF Healthcare will hold a community partner breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 16, at the Simon Conference Center, 446 Elm Place in Princeton.

Local OSF Leafers AJ Querciagrossa and Jackie Kernan will be speaking about the OSF Healthcare mission, values and vision to local chamber members

Breakfast will be provided and registration is required no later than Oct. 12.

Question for the OSF team or the event can be send to Princeton Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jenica Cole at jenica@princetonchamber-il.com by Friday, Oct. 6.