Tiskilwa Historical Society to host Musician and Storyteller Chris Vallillo Sept. 24

The Tiskilwa Historical Society will host Musician and Storyteller Chris Vallillo, as her presents “Forgottonia,” for a lawn concert starting at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, at the Museum on Main, located at 110 E. Main St.

The show “Forgottonia” will feature songs and stories about sometimes overlooked parts of Illinois. Vallillo will perform music that he has written over the 35 years about rural Illinois.

It will combine music, storytelling and historically accurate narratives, while also engaging the audience in a show that is aimed to be both entertaining and educational.

Programs at Museum on Main are open to the public and free of charge, free-will donations will be accepted.

In case of rain, the program will be held in the museum’s community room. For updated information, visit the society’s Facebook page or website at tiskilwahistoricalsociety.org.