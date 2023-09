A free community concert will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24 in Soldiers and Sailors Park, 14 Park Ave. E. in Princeton.

The concert will feature The Generic’s Goodies Band. The band has performed in the Illinois Valley area for over 34 years and features music from the 50′s and 60′s.

Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to enjoy the concert. The event is weather permitting.