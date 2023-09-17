September 17, 2023
Master Gardeners to host fall bulbs workshop Oct. 2 in Ohio, IL

Event will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Ohio Public Library

By Shaw Local News Network

The University of Illinois Extension’s Master Gardeners of Bureau, La Salle, Marshall and Putnam counties will hold a “Myths and Truths Fall Bulbs Workshop” at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 2 at the Ohio Public Library, located at 112 N. Main St. in Ohio, IL.

During the workshop, attendees can learn about basic bulb care for late summer and fall months.

Admission to the workshop is free and registration is required to attend. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/plantbulbs.

For information, contact 309-384-2356 or bettyann@illinois.edu.