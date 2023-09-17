Master Gardeners to host fall bulbs workshop Oct. 2 in Ohio, IL

The University of Illinois Extension’s Master Gardeners of Bureau, La Salle, Marshall and Putnam counties will hold a “Myths and Truths Fall Bulbs Workshop” at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 2 at the Ohio Public Library, located at 112 N. Main St. in Ohio, IL.

During the workshop, attendees can learn about basic bulb care for late summer and fall months.

Admission to the workshop is free and registration is required to attend. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/plantbulbs.

For information, contact 309-384-2356 or bettyann@illinois.edu.