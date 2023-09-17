2023 Princeton Homestead Days Car Show winners announced

The winners of the 2023 Princeton Homestead Days Car Show have been announced. The winners are as follows:

Class A: Antique – Pre 1948

1. Andrew Spencer, Bettendorf, 1931 Ford A Deluxe Roadster

2. William VanDierendock, Princeton, 1940 Hupmobile sedan

3. John Kehoe, Mendota, 1930 Ford Tudor

Class B: Restored/Original 1949-1959

1. Bill Duncan, Sterling, 1959 Chevy Impala

2. Keith May, Madison, 1953 Dodge Coronet

3. Ray Marenda, Spring Valley, 1950 Ford Custom Tudor

Class C: Restored/Original 1960-1969

1. Bill Sherman, Peru, 1962 Pontiac Grand Prix

2. Larry Roth, Colona, 1969 Chevy Chevelle SS 396

3. Jim Knight, Ashton, 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1

Class D: Restored Original 1970-1979

1. Randy Salisbury, Sparland, 1974 Dodge Charger SE

2. Bruce Lamps, Peru, 1970 Chevy Chevelle conv.

3. Larry Dzierzynski, Peru, 1970 Ford Mustang

Class E: Restored/Original 1980-1989

1. Keith and Teresa Haga, Galva, 1986 Chevy Monte Carlo SS

2. Doug and Julie Burcham, Spring Valley, 1987 Chevy Camaro Iroc Z28

3. Duane Schoof, Varna, 1987 Dodge Ram D-150

Class F: Restored/Original 1990-2009

1. Joel Drozda, Princeton, 2000 Chevy Camaro SS

2. Dan Drollinger, Henry, 1992 Chevy Corvette

3. Warren Smith, Princeton, 2001 Ford Mustang Cobra

Class G: Restored/Original 2010-Present

1. Pam Jensen, Machesney Park, 2023 Dodge Charger Scat Pack

2. Jim Reynolds, Streator, 2017 Dodge Challenger T/A+

3. Jennifer Baumgartner, Princeton, 2012 Chevy Camaro RS

Class H: Trucks 2-Wheel Drive, All

1. Linda Grimes, Colona, 1955 Chevy C-30 100

2. Pete Estrada, Sterling, 1952 Chevy 3100 Pickup

3. Jeremy Michael, La Moille, 1978 Chevy Big 10

Class I: Trucks 4-Wheel Drive, All

1. Russ Shuck, Dixon, 1974 Ford Bronco

2. Joe Schepley, Princeton, 1972 GMC K-2500

3. Chris Ringenberg, Ohio, 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

Class J: Restored/Original Trucks, All

1. Larry Piper, Princeton, 1956 Chevy 5100

2. Kim Longmen, Bradford, 1975 Ford F-250

3. Grinny Nolasco, Peru, 1979 Dodge Lil Red Express Truck

Class K: Street Machines Pre-1959

1st: Tom Danhof, Sparland, 1956 Chevy 210

2nd: Jesse Rodriguez, Sterling, 1933 Ford Coupe

3rd: John Dennis, Oneida, 1955 Chevy 210

Class L: Street Machines 1960-1969

1. Doug and Mary Wagner, Amboy, 1966 Ford T-Bird

2. Bill Westbrook, Princeton, 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner

3. Rich Barnett, Tiskilwa, 1965 Mercury Cyclone

Class M: Street Machines 1970-1979

1. James Fusinetti, Spring Valley, 1972 Olds Cutlass S

2. Christ and Kathy Gomes, LaFayette, 1971 Chevy Chevelle SS

3. Todd Obenhaus, Princeton, 1970 Plymouth Satellite

Class N: Street Machines 1980-1989

1. Wally Theobald, Varna, 1986 Chevy Silverado

2. Linda Danhof, Sparland, 1984 Chevy Monte Carlo SS

3. Randy Spencer, Streator, 1988 Ford Mustang GT

Class O: Street Machines 1990-2009

1. Victoria Wissen, Streator, 2006 Pontiac GTO

2. Page Parrish III, Sparland, 2001 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am WS6

3. Douglas Roberts, Mahomet, 1999 Pontiac Firebird

Class P: Street Machines 2010-Present

1. Dan and Drea Sluis, Henry, 2014 Dodge Viper SRT

2. Dustin Schaill, Wyanet, 2022 Dodge Challenger

3. Dennis Gaylord, Oregon, 2012 Chevy Camaro

Class Q: Special Interest

1. Karl Wollerman, Sheffield, 1976 Ford Gran Torino

2. Steve Jener, Amboy, 2007 Lonestar Harley

3. Tom Gorski, Dahinda, 1965 Cadillac Hearse

Class R: Street Rods

1. Robert Dzierzynski, Spring Valley, 1934 Ford Coupe

2. Dwayne Jackson, Princeton, 1927 Ford T

3. Clarence Rednour, Kewanee, 1937 Chevy 2-Dr Sedan

Class S: Customs

1. Ronald Glynn, La Salle, 1949 Chevy 3100

2. Rod Mhachrzak, Henry, 1955 Ford F-100

Class T: Corvettes

1. Keith and Rita, La Moille, 1961 Chevy Corvette

2. Mark Hunter, La Salle, 1977 Chevy Corvette Stingray

3. John Earnest, Coal Valley, 2022 Chevy Corvette

Class U: Imports

1. Bill Garthe, Peru, 1980 Datsun 280 ZX

2. Steve and Geri Lenoch, Coralville, 1956 Messerschmidt KR-200

3. Lee Hewitt, La Moille, 1972 VW Beetle

Class V: Race Car/Pro Street

1. John, Dana and Linda Glenn, Port Byron, 1963 Chevy Impala SS

2. Glenn Allen, Henry, 1960 Chevy Impala

3. Kyle Jackson, Princeton, 1962 Ford Falcon

Class W: Unfinished

1. Charlie Ortiz, Princeton, 1954 Chevy Belair

2. Jonathon Warkins, Princeton, 1977 Chevy Custom C-10

3. Nathan Headley, Buda, 1971 GMC Suburban

Class X: Rat Rod

1. Kyle Jackson, Princeton, 1941 Chevy Pickup

2. Eugene Lary, Kewanee, 1929 Ford Model A

3. Jack Warkins, Princeton, 1952 Chevy 3100

Class Y: Motorcycles, Modified/Custom

1. Jared Keller, La Salle, 2008 Harley Fat Boy

2. Lonnie Wooden, Tiskilwa, 2011 Victory Cross Country

3. Shawn Nelson, Henry, 2018 Harley Street Glide Special

Class Z: Motorcycle, Touring Mixed

1. Heather Whittington, Hollowayville, 2010 Harley Road Glide

2. Kevin Baumgartner, Princeton, 2010 Harley Ultra Classic

3. Corbin Heller, Peru, 2011 Harley Street Glide

Class AA: Motorcycles Antique 1985 & Older

1. John Shofner, Tiskilwa, 1958 BSA Golden Flash

2. Steve Gross, Princeton, 1941 Harley WLD

3. Herb Elliott Family, Princeton, 1946 Indian Chief

Class BB: Motorcycles, Sportster

1. Trevor Spencer, Princeton, 2013 Harley Sportster 48

2. Erica Whittington, Hollowayville, 2006 Harley Sportster

Class CC: Motorcycles, Foreign

1. Kyle Evans, Princeton, 1978 Triumph Tiger 750

2. Trevon Spencer, Princeton, 1967 Kawasaki F2

3. Richard Nealand, Princeton, 1977 Suzuki GS 750

Mayor’s Choice: Kenny and Shirley Lewis, Dunlap, 1979 Chevy Suburban

Steering Committee Choice: Larry Roth, Colona, 1969 Chevy Chevelle SS 396

Bill Wirges Craftsman Award: John, Dana and Linda Glenn, Port Byron, 1963 Chevy Impala SS