Princeton High School names Top Ten for class of 2024

Princeton High School has announced its Top Ten students for the Class of 2024. They are (front row, from left) Jadah Shipley (salutatorian), Caitlin Meyer (valedictorian), Kelsea Mongan, Ellie Welte (valedictorian); and second row Morgan Bartkiewicz, Abigail Brown (valedictorian) , Morgan Foes (valedictorian); and back row Caleb Novak, Bennett Williams (valedictorian) and Tyson Phillips. (Photo provided by Princeton High School)

There are five co-valedictorians – Abigail Brown, Morgan Foes, Caitlin Meyer, Ellie Welte and Bennett Williams.

Jadah Shipley is the salutatorian with Morgan Bartkiewicz, Caleb Novak, Tyson Phillips and Kelsea Mongan rounding out the Top Ten.

Brown is the daughter of Jill Lundeen and Brett Brown. Her activities included tennis, soccer, NHS, poms, WORTH and Student Council. She has received the Rural and Small Town Award and has been named Elks Teen of the Month and an Illinois State Scholar. She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison to study environmental sciences and math.

Foes is the daughter of Dan and Bridget Foes. Her activities included golf, tennis, track and field, NHS, poms, WORTH and FFA. She has received the Rural and Small Town Award, the Board of Education Award for a 4.0 GPA, Perfect Attendance Award, the Scholastic Achievement award and Academic All-Conference. She will attend the Illinois University on a track scholarship and study chemistry.

Meyer is the daughter of Eric and Heather Meyer. Her activities included tennis, WORTH, Student Council, Spanich Club, Interact Club and Star Spangled Singers. She has received the Rural and Small Town Award, Student of the Month, Sons of the American Revolution and is an Illinois State Scholar. She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to study elementary education.

Welte is the daughter of Michael and Brooke Welte. Her activities included WORTH, Thespians, Gay Straight Alliance, Student Council, poms, Year One and Book Club. She has received Rural and Small Town Award and was named as an Elks Teen of the Month and an Illinois State Scholar. She plans to attend Eastern Illinois University.

Williams is the son of Mark and Cheryl Williams. His activities included football, basketball, track and field, NHS, Star Spangled Singers and the Second and Seven Reading Program. He was named to the IHSA All-State Academic Team and was an Illinois State Scholar, Elks Most Valuable Student quarterfinalist and the Heisman High School Scholarship State Winner for Illinois. He will attend the U.S. Air Force Academy on a football scholarship and continue his education to become an orthopedic surgeon.

Shipley is the son of Kim Kuehl and Nathan Shipley. He served on the Year One Mentor Club and received the Board of Education Award for a 4.0 GPA. He plans to attend IVCC and the University of Illinois to become a registered nurse and specialize in pediatrics.

Bartkiewicz is the daughter of Emily Stevenson and Christopher Bartkiewicz. Her activities included WORTH, Student Council, tennis, Interact Club, German Club and Star Spangled Singers. She has received the Rural and Small Town Award and Academic Excellence and was named as a Student of the Month and to the Academic All-Conference for tennis. She plans to attend the University of Iowa to study Molecular and cellular biology.

Novak is the son of Jamie Novak. He was on the Student Council and received the Perfect Attendance Award and Academy Excellence in his sophomore year. He plans to become a cybersecurity analyst.

Phillips is the son of Doug and Jennifer Phillips. He participated in golf, basketball, tennis, Student Council and NHS. He received Scholastic Achieve and the Board of Education Awards. He plans to play tennis at IVCC and then transfer to the University of Illinois to study electrical engineering.

Mongan is the daughter of Marc and Michele Mongan. She has participated in moms, Madrigals and choir at PHS. She was named as All-State Musician, Elks Teen of the Month and was the Mrs. Bureau County Fair Queen and to the NHS. She has received the Service Learning, Scholastic Achievement and Sportsmanship awards. She plans to attend St. Ambrose University to study exercise science.