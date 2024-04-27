53rd annual Homestead Festival chooses ‘Back to Our Roots’ with new grand marshal

The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual dinner Thursday at the Barn at Hornbaker Gardens, honoring local businesses and volunteers for their commitments over the past year. (Maribeth Wilson)

Community leaders – including a society that has kept history alive for more than 100 years – were honored by the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce at its annual dinner Thursday at the Barn at Hornbaker Gardens.

About 100 guests were in attendance during the dinner to recognize the organizations’ award winners, bid farewell to former chamber President Trisha Schafer as she passed the torch to new President Ryan Keutzer, and, of course, bear witness to the highly anticipated Homestead Festival announcements.

The chamber board of directors, ambassadors, investors and volunteers all were recognized for their commitment spent as members of PACC.

For the first time, PACC also held an installation of its new officers by former board President Steve Bouslog. Secretary Tracy Grimmer; Schafer, who will serve as treasurer; President-elect Lynn Olds and Keutzer all pledged to perform their elected duties for the betterment of the community.

“We’re giving each of the officers a circle,” Bouslog said, “and this circle symbolizes your never-ending loyalty to the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce.”

At the event, Shawn Harden and Carley Lucas of Princeton Chevrolet GMC were named chamber Members of the Year, Bureau County History Center as Organization of the Year, Dava Klinefelter as Ambassador of the Year, Francis Morse as Volunteer of the Year, and Rochelle and Daryl Becker of Beck Oil Co. as winners of the Milestone Members Award.

Princeton Mayor Ray Mabry handed out stuffed animals and pie to showcase ways Princeton was a lovable community because, he said, a strong community needs to be lovable and is worth maintaining.

“Lovable are places that are harmonious and subconsciously pleasing,” he said. “Think about that. Lovable places are walkable. Lovable places are playful. Lovable places foster community and connections.”

Mabry asked the audience to name three ways in which Princeton was lovable, and the person who answered received a stuffed animal. The audience said the mayor, the camaraderie of the community and making Princeton a destination were things that made the city lovable.

The event began with an invocation by Pastor Chantha Chhim. The audience was greeted by Keutzer and given a recap of 2023 by Executive Director Jenica Cole. The awards ceremony immediately followed, along with dinner remarks from the mayor and Homestead announcements.

HOMESTEAD FESTIVAL

The highlight of the night was the announcement of this year’s Homestead Festival theme, logo and grand marshal by leading couple Eric and Dena May.

Eric May introduced the festival logo that will be used every year. It can change with the theme colors each year, but the symbol and design will be the same throughout the years, he said.

“The Homestead Festival committee decided that it’s finally time for us to have a logo that we start to use year after year, something that everybody associated with the Homestead Festival,” May said.

This year’s 53rd annual Homestead theme is “Back to Our Roots.”

“It’s emblematic of going back to the community where we were raised, where we form friendships, classmates and memories. Bring back the camaraderie we get when we grew up here in this community,” May said.

Philanthropist Shellee Monier of Princeton, who owns Meadows on Main and co-owns the Princeton Inn, will be the grand marshal.

The 50/50 raffle for Homestead will have a special two-for-one deal this year. The deal continues through to the month of June, May said.

For information on the chamber, the Homestead Festival or other events in Princeton, visit princetonchamber-il.com.