Flu shot clinics scheduled in Bureau, Marshall and Putnam counties

The Bureau, Putnam and Marshall county Health Departments has announced its upcoming flu shot clinic schedule.

Starting Friday, Sept. 15, flu shots will be available by appointments at the Bureau County Health Department. Call 815-872-5091 for Bureau County and 309-246-8074 for Putnam County. Flu shots are available by appointment on Thursdays for Putnam County by calling 815-872-2324.

Flu clinics will be offered as follows:

• 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, Sept. 25 at Buda’s Mason Memorial Library, 104 W. Main St.

• 8 to 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at the Manlius Trinity Church, 202 S. 4th St.

• 8 to 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 2 at the Neponset Community Center, on W. Commercial Street

• 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 2 at Sheffield United Church of Christ, 201 E. Chestnut St.

• 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 2 at Walnut Community Center, 141 Main St.

• 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 2 at The Gathering Place, 101 E. Main St. in Wyanet

• 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at the Tiskilwa Public Library, 119 E. Main St.

• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at the Ladd Moose Lodge, 301 Eastern Ave.

• 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at the La Moille Public Library, 81 N. Main St.

• 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at the Putnam County EMA Building, 1120 Old IL-26 in Hennepin

• 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at the Bureau County Senior Center, 16 W. Marion St. in Princeton

• 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at the Bureau County Health Department, 526 S. Bureau Valley Pkwy. in Princeton

• 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 16 at the United Methodist Church of Henry, 225 Lincoln St.

• 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, Oct. 16 at the Lacon Area Community Center, 405 N. Washington St.

• 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16 at the Toluca American Legion, 115 W. Santa Fe St.