U of I Extension to hold healthy charcuterie board event Sept. 27 in Granville

The U of I Extension Office will hold a healthy charcuterie board from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at the Putnam County Library, located at 214 S. McCoy St. in Granville.

During the event Nutrition and Wellness Educator, Susan Glassman, will teach participants how to map and build their own charcuterie boards while swapping calories and fats, but not flavor.

Participants can see a display of charcuterie boards, take home resources and recipes, enjoy the taste and learn to create their own boards.

Registration is due by Sept. 14 and can be done by visiting https://registration.extension.illinois.edu/start/build-your-own-healthy-charcuterie-board-granville or calling 815-224-0894.