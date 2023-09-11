Streator to celebrate annual Pluto Fest, Food Truck Festival Sept. 16 in City Park

Streator will celebrate the discovery of Pluto by native Clyde Tombaugh with a festival Saturday, Sept. 16 at City Park.

The festival is sponsored by the Streator Hardscrabble Lions Club and will be paired with the Streator Walldogs’ Food Truck Festival.

Pluto Fest will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature a homebrew tasting tent, farmers market, craft and retail vendors along with activities for kids.

The event will also have souvenirs including t-shirts, wine glasses, beer glasses and Finefield Pottery mugs.

Music will be performed by Truman’s Ridge from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Street Corner Blue from 3 to 6 p.m.

The Hardscrabble Lions will also be providing free hearing and retinal screenings during the event. These screenings will be offered to individuals age 18 or older, and minors under 18 with a written parental consent.

The Food Truck Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and feature food vendors, music and drinks. Seating is limited as participants are encouraged to bring a blanket or a chair.