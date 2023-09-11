SRCCF announces 6 recipients of Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund grants

The Starved Rock Country Community Foundation in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and the Illinois Arts Council recently awarded six Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund grants to nonprofits for special summer projects.

Grant recipients include:

Community Players of Streator: $5,000 for the Engle Lane Theatre summer musical production of “Something Rotten.”

The city of Princeton: $3,000 for the Summer Street Concert series that included Rockland Road, Terrance Simien, Infinity and Brushville.

Midwest Partners of Princeton: $1,350 to design and construct a Little Art Gallery and two Little Free Libraries.

Somonauk Public Library: $500 for painting classes for adults and children.

Ladd Public Library: $450 for weekly story hours for children ages 3 to 5 and summer events for children ages 6 to 12.

Seneca Public Library: $500 for supplies for its game club, STEM and craft afternoons for children and teens ages 9 to 17.

Since its beginnings in 2015, SRCCF grants to arts and cultural organizations have totaled $102,000.

For information, visit srccf.org, call 815-252-2906 or email fran@srccf.org or amanda@srccf.org.