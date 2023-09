The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 22 at the Putnam County High School, 402 E. Silverspoon Ave. in Granville.

Donors of all blood types are currently needed. Donors can schedule an appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.