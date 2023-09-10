Putnam County Libraries to virtually host Author Stephen Graham Jones Oct. 4

The Putnam County Public Library District joins over 200 Illinois Libraries by participating in Season 3 of Illinois Libraries Present, a collaborative effort featuring virtual events with bestselling and award-winning authors and speakers.

“We’re thrilled that Season 3 of Illinois Libraries Present continues with such an exciting author as Stephen Graham Jones and to be able to offer our patrons this event,” Putnam County Library’s Matt Miller said.

The latest event will feature Bestselling Author and National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship recipient, Stephen Graham Jones.

Jones is the author of “The Only Good Indians” and “Don’t Fear the Reaper.” He was awarded an NEA fellowship and received several awards including the Ray Bradbury Award, the Bram Stoker Award, the Shirley Jackson Award, the Jesse Jones Award for Best Work of Fiction from the Texas Institute of Letters, the Independent Publishers Award for Multicultural Fiction and the Alex Award from the American Library Association.

The event is free, open to the public and will take place via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4. Registration is required. To register visit https://bit.ly/ILP_StephenGrahamJones.