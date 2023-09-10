La Salle Public Library to host Author Melanie Holmes Sept. 19

The La Salle Public Library will hold Author Melanie Holmes for an in-person presentation about her book, “100 Things to do Before You Die in Illinois.” at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 305 Marquette St. in La Salle.

In this presentation, Holmes will share her favorite travel tips for day jaunts, weekend trips and weeklong excursions around Illinois. She will also include information about windshield-travel locations that can be enjoyed without getting out of the car.

Holmes’ book explores Illinois’ history that showcases places with some of the best food, arts and entertainment, parks, culture, history and geology.

Holmes is an award-winning author of five nonfiction books. Having grown up rural, and later working twenty of her adult years in downtown Chicago, she brings a balanced perspective to the state of Illinois.

This program is free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at 815-223-2341.