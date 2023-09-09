September 09, 2023
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioLocal EventsGames and PuzzlesStarved Rock Country

Peru Public Library to display large collection of masks through Dec. 1

Some masks were purchased from Africa and Indonesia

By Shaw Local News Network
The collection is from Local Resident John Shimkus who previously displayed Hennepin Steel Mill and Star Union Collections in the Hennepin and Peru libraries.

The collection is from local resident John Shimkus who previously displayed Hennepin Steel Mill and Star Union Collections in the Hennepin and Peru libraries. (Photo provided by Matt Miller)

The Peru Public Library will display a large collection of masks from around the world through Dec. 1.

The collection is from local resident John Shimkus who has previously displayed Hennepin Steel Mill and Star Union Collections in the Hennepin and Peru libraries.

Some of the masks in Shimkus’ collection have been purchased throughout his travels in Africa and Indonesia.

Any local collectors that are interested in displaying their collection can contact Emily Schaub at eschaub@perulibrary.org or at 815-223-0229.