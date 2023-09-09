Peru Public Library to display large collection of masks through Dec. 1

The Peru Public Library will display a large collection of masks from around the world through Dec. 1.

The collection is from local resident John Shimkus who has previously displayed Hennepin Steel Mill and Star Union Collections in the Hennepin and Peru libraries.

Some of the masks in Shimkus’ collection have been purchased throughout his travels in Africa and Indonesia.

Any local collectors that are interested in displaying their collection can contact Emily Schaub at eschaub@perulibrary.org or at 815-223-0229.