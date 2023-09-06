Oglesby to impose burn restrictions; weighs city hall upgrades

Oglesby soon will have new burn restrictions, as Tuesday the Oglesby City Council voted 5-0 in favor of the drafted restrictions on open burning.

Commissioner Terry Eutis and Mayor Jason Curran surveyed how other communities have limited burning and specifically cited recent action by Mendota and Spring Valley.

“We have other means to get rid of yard waste,” Eutis said. “Burning is not the best way.”

The proposal is to prohibit burning on Mondays and to do away completely with burn barrels. Recreational fires would be permitted from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursdays through Saturdays.

Separately, the council is considering remodeling city hall, both to spruce it up and to create defined office space in the lower level.

Commissioner Rich Baldridge said the current chambers should look better for the prospective businesses who are weighing whether to invest in the city. Baldridge said he received a $34,000 estimate from a local contractor but wanted council feedback.

Several council members expressed some interest as Curran said the city clerk needed larger quarters. Commissioner Tony Stefanelli also added that a main floor conference room is needed.

“I do think we can do better,” Stefanelli said.

Eutis said $34,000 was “a little steep,” but wasn’t opposed to cost-effective improvements.

Lastly, a city-wide recycling event is currently slated for spring 2024 and will include TV disposal. Participants will be asked to show proof of city residence.