September 06, 2023
Oglesby Elks Lodge donates $2,500 to Illinois Valley Food Pantry

IV Food Pantry operates out of 122 Wright St. in La Salle

By Shaw Local News Network
Mary Jo Credi (center), executive director of the Illinois Valley Food Pantry, shows one of the meal packs ready for distribution to Sam Sankovich (right), Oglesby Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler and Grant Coordinator Ken Ficek (left). Oglesby Elks has supported the IV Food Pantry with a $2,500 monetary donation and helped pack and distribute food during the holidays. (Photo provided by Ken Ficek)

Oglesby Elks Lodge #2360 covered the entire cost of the Illinois Valley Pantry’s “Feed Our Children” August program using a $2,000 Elks National Foundation Spotlight Grant and $500 from the Lodge Children’s Care Fund.

The IV Food Pantry provides meals and snacks three times a week for as many as 250 school age children per month from its headquarters located at 122 Wright St. in La Salle.

Oglesby Elks has supported the IV Food Pantry with not only monetary support but also has helped pack and distribute food during the holidays. The Elks’ motto is Elks Care and Elks Share.