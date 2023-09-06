Bureau County Circuit Clerk Dawn Reglin announces candidacy for a third term

Bureau County Circuit Clerk Dawn Reglin has announced that she will being running for her third term as Circuit Clerk in the upcoming election.

“I have had the privilege to serve as your Circuit Clerk since 2016,” Reglin said. “It is my hope to continue to serve the people of Bureau County as your Clerk.”

Circuit Clerk duties include managing fine and fee payments, maintaining court system documents, attending court hearings, processing and filing probate records, court cases, jury service, teen court, genealogy records and more.

Reglin’s goals included improving public access to the court system and expediting the processing of court files. Reglin also state that she received Supreme Court grants to upgrade office technology.

“As Circuit Clerk, I have developed a strong partnership with many local agencies and law enforcement, ensuring my office is available to provide support through accurate and timely processing of court filings,” Reglin said. “I have a proven performance record in running this office. Experience makes me the logical choice having worked in this office for 18 years.”

Prior to holding the office of Circuit Clerk, Reglin served as a deputy clerk in 2005 and has been the Manlius Township clerk since 2017.

Reglin is a Bureau County United Way executive board member, a multi-township treasurer Illinois Association of Court Clerks Zone Four and part of the Executive Board of the Illinois Association of Court Clerks secretary.

She currently lives in Manlius with her husband, Robert, and daughter, Carly.