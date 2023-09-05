Peru police announce Labor Day campaign results

Peru Police Department made three DUI arrests during the recent Labor Day impaired driving campaign. In addition, four seat belt citations were written, one of which occurred during nighttime hours. Other citations and arrests included 17 other charges filed.

“Through the Labor Day enforcement effort, we helped to make our roads safer and remind motorists that impaired driving is not a game,” said Lt. Doug Bernabei, department spokesman.

The Peru Police Department joined forces with other law enforcement agencies and highway safety partners throughout the state for the Illinois Labor Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over/Drive High. Get a DUI” enforcement campaign.

The effort was made possible by federal highway safety funds distributed by the Illinois Department of Transportation