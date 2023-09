The La Salle County U of I Extension Office will hold a porch straw bale decoration craft event from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 1689 North 31st Rd. Suite 2 in Ottawa.

Visitors will learn bow making and floral arrangements skills to create a seasonal porch or yard decoration. The event is open for area youth ages 8-18.

A $5 registration fee will include supplies and refreshments. To register for the event visit https://4h.zsuite.org/external-event-registration/22633.