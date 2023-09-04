NCI ARTworks partners with Perfectly Flawed to create From Harm to Hope exhibit

NCI ARTworks has partnered with Perfectly Flawed Foundation to create From Harm to Hope, a multi-artist exhibit of recovery-related art in celebration of National Recovery Month.

The opening reception is free and welcome to all. It will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8 in the Westclox Building, 400 Fifth St. in Peru.

The reception will also host White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Senior Policy Analyst, Pater Gaumond, as the featured speaker.

For the exhibit, artists from around the state and the country have submitted art that tells the story of their lived experiences with substance use, personal trauma and recovery.

“Having read and listened to the tragic, heartbreaking and hope-inspiring stories that accompanied the art submissions, I felt compelled to offer a platform to showcase the most engaging, representative pieces of art that shed a light on the complex issues of substance use, personal trauma and recovery,” NCI ARTworks Executive Director Julia Messina said.

Original art and prints will be available for purchase at the opening reception and throughout the month-long exhibit.

Of the more than 100 submissions, 20 of them were selected for inclusion in a commemorative book. Each image in the book is accompanied by a story provided by the artist.

Proceeds from the sale of the book, From Harm to Hope, will benefit operations funds for both of the nonprofits.

Copies of the book can be preordered at: https://checkout.square.site/buy/JOM7DWCL3TTEXOLRAOHLFH2N.

For information about availability of the art contained in this book, contact NCI ARTworks at outreach@nciartworks.com/