Ottawa announces West Madison Street closures during upcoming road work

Ottawa has announced that contractors will begin resurfacing the 100 block of West Madison Street on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

During the work, the streets that will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 5 and Sept. 6 include:

• The 100 block of West Madison Street between Columbus and La Salle streets to all eastbound and westbound traffic and on-street parking.

• The eastbound lane and parking on the south side of the 200 block of West Madison Street will be closed from the alley east to La Salle Street.

• The 600 block of Court Street from Main to Madison streets will be closed to all traffic and parking due to the lack of access to an available exit from the block while Madison Street resurfacing is underway.

Also note that automatic traffic signals at the intersection of La Salle and West Madison Streets will be in flash mode while construction work is in progress.

This will be necessary to allow contractors to control traffic flow when trucks and equipment are needed in and out of the work zone. Drivers should be prepared for possible time delays when traveling in the area.