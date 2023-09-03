OSF Saint Clare in Princeton welcomes new gastroenterologist

OSF Saint Clare in Princeton has announced the addition of Gastroenterologist Stephanie Mickley, APRN. Mickley will provide services at the OSF Medical Group building, located at 530 Park Ave. E., suite 207.

Mickley joins the team of Geetha Dodda, MD and Julie Flanagan, APRN to offer a number of services for conditions including irritable bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome, difficulty swallowing and other gastrointestinal illnesses.

Mickley received a Bachelor of Science from Rush University and a Master of Science in nursing from Loyola University. She is a board-certified family nurse practitioner.

New or existing patient appointments for gastroenterology with Mickley or a member of the team can be made by calling 815-876-2470.