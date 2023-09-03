La Salle County Health Department to hold 29th annual Food Service Seminar Sept. 11

The La Salle County Health Department will be sponsoring its 29th annual Food Service Seminar from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11 at Senica’s Oak Ridge, located at 658 Route 6 in La Salle.

Everyone is welcome to attend as registration will be held from 8 to 8:30 a.m.

The day will consist of speakers from Quick-Kill Pest Eliminators, Illinois Valley Fire and Safety LLC, FYR-FYTER Inc., Peoria City/County Health Department, Illinois Department of Public Health and Peoria County Government.

The speakers will look to inform participants on pest control, fire safety, food freedom in the United States, foodborne illness outbreaks, food allergens, IDPH Food Program, food waste, composting and reduced oxygen packaging.

To register for the food service seminar, call the La Salle County Health Department at 815-433-3366 or visit www.lasallecountyil.gov.