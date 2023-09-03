‘Pack the Racks’ event collects 1,000 pounds of food for IV Food Pantry

The Illinois Valley Food pantry was feeling the love Friday after the “Pack the Racks” event held at the Peru Hy-Vee. The pantry serves eleven communities from their location at 122 Wright Street in La Salle.

During the event, shoppers at Hy-Vee could purchase a pre-packed bag of supplies the pantry needs or contribute additional items.

They also collected monetary donations, which were matched by Mike Krzak of Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak and Rundio Injury Attorneys. Shaw Local Radio personalities were on hand as well, playing music and interviewing guests.

“Hunger doesn’t just happen during the holidays” Attorney Mike Krzak said. “It’s a year-round issue for some folks who have hit a rough patch. We are proud to sponsor this and other events and to do our part to make sure the Illinois Valley Food Pantry has the resources necessary to help those in need.”

The Illinois Valley Food Pantry distributes food three days a week, including a Wednesday delivery to elderly and physically disabled in the communities they assist.

“It’s a shame when a person has to decide whether to get their medication that they need or purchase some food that they also desperately need” Food Pantry Director Mary Jo Credi said. “If we can help alleviate some of the burden, we are happy to help but we can only do this with the generous support of our wonderful community.”

The Pack the Racks event has been presented by Hy-Vee and Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak and Rundio Injury Attorneys for a number of years. Over 1,000 lbs of food items were collected, with monetary donations nearing $3,000.