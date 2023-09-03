Chief Senachwine DAR Chapter kicks off summer membership drive

The Chief Senachwine Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution is kicking off its summer membership drive by helping women answer if they have a revolutionary patriot in their family tree.

Interested women are encouraged to go to www.dar.org and click on membership to find instructions, advice on finding lineage and prospective member information request forms.

Those interested can also call 202-879-3224 for more information or contact the Chief Senachwine Chapter directly at 815-437-9111.

Member of DAR look to continue the 131-year history by actively promoting patriotism and preserving American history.

Any women, 18 year or older, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership.

Patriots are not only soldiers and seamen, but anyone who gave assistance to the cause of freedom in the late 1700′s.

DAR has nearly 190,000 members in nearly 3,000 chapters in all 50 states, Washington D.C., 14 foreign countries and one territory. Since its founding in 1890, DAR has admitted more than one million members.

Local chapters serve in their local communities as well as lend support to state and national projects.

The Chief Senachwine Chapter has honored students from three area high schools via its Good Citizens Program; has recognized community service by the Perdew Association, the Henry Events Committee and Mr. and Mrs. Joe Thornton for their U.S. Flag Project at Stoner Park; honored Ruth Klippen for her service at the Koinonia Food Project in Lacon; supported Honor Flight trips to Washington, D.C. by veterans; cleaned and rededicated gravestones of notables at the Henry Cemetery; donated to local food pantries and Freedom House; promoted literacy and conservation and more.

Although based in Henry, the chapter has members from Henry, Putnam, Princeton, Mineral, Lacon, Chillicothe, Wyoming, Bradford and more.