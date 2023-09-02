Stone Jug BBQ steak fry raises $8,600 for Horizon House

Horizon House received a boost Thursday in the form of a $8,600 donation to help cover maintenance and fuel costs.

The donation came from Stone Jug BBQ in Peru and was presented by owner Matt Becker with Bishop Stiles, Horizon House CEO Michelle Rich and Horizon House employee Dave Lynch in attendance.

Horizon House is a non-profit organization that provides services and support to people with disabilities and their families. They listen to the people they support, they learn from them and let their needs and wants guide their services.

Donations were made through a Steak Fry Fundraiser to benefit Horizon House that has held on Sunday at Stone Jug BBQ, 1920 4th St. in Peru. Attendees received a ribeye steak, baked potato, homemade coleslaw and bread.

Becker said in a news release, that the weather, food, generous community, music and cause all came together to curate a successful event.

“We were happy to host this for Horizon House,” Becker said. “ It is a great organization that we are lucky to have in our community. We utilized their Community Employment Program to hire someone to work here two years ago and it has been a great addition to our team.”

Rich said in a news release the money would be used to offset transportation costs. Horizon House has a fleet of twenty-two vehicles that provide transportation for employment, community access, recreation, shopping and medical appointments.

“The proceeds from the steak fry will help cover maintenance and fuel costs to keep all of our vehicles in good shape and on the road,” Rich said. “Reliable transportation is essential to our mission of discovering, empowering and supporting opportunities for people with disabilities to achieve their hopes and desires in the community.”

During the event, Grill Master Scott Petzel served 330 steaks. The 50/50 raffle generated a total of $1,782.00 with $891 going to Brittany Pierski, the lucky winner.

A 4-Burner outdoor Blackstone Grill, valued at $499, was donated by Debo Ace Hardware in Peru and went to Neal Hodges. Kenny Mudge won a Weber Genesis II E315 3-Burner Propane Grill donated by Ace Distribution Center in Princeton.