Raikes 67th annual Family Reunion set Sept. 10 at Starved Rock State Park

Descendants of James Monroe Raikes and Phoebe (Bailey) Raikes will celebrate and honor their 67th annual Family Reunion on Sunday, Sept. 10, at Starved Rock State Park in Utica. A potluck picnic lunch will be served at noon.

The event will be held at the shelter on the Illinois River next to the visitors center.

The event will feature children’s games, bingo and raffles. Family members are reminded to bring old photos; family memorabilia; along with updated marriages, births, deaths and any other family history to be recorded.

For more information, call Dave Raikes at 815-795-7989.