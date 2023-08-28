Festival 56 presents female vocal trio Manhattan Dolls Sept. 15-17

Festival 56 will host the female vocal trio, The Manhattan Dolls, for three performances at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 and Saturday, Sept. 16 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17 at the Grace Theater, located at 316 S. Main St. in Princeton.

The Manhattan Dolls are an international touring trio founded by and featuring Festival 56′s-own Heather Stricker. Stricker will be performing alongside Vanessa Helms and Chelsee Hicks.

Each performanced will feature a different program including with “Sentimental Journey” on Friday, Sept. 15. This performance will feature music from the 30′s and 40′s in the close-harmony style of the Andrews Sisters.

The group will then perform “Rockin’ with the Dolls” on Saturday, Sept. 16. This performance will feature girl groups of the 50′s and 60′s while highlighting jukebox favorites.

The final performance will the “All American Girls” on Sunday, Sept. 17. This performance will include hits by female country music stars along with a few surprises along the way.

Tickets for the performances are $25 and are available online at festival56.com or by calling the box office at 815-879-5656 and leaving a message. Veterans can use the discount code Vet23.

This production is sponsored by the Starved Rock Country Foundation and is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency and the National Endowment for the Arts.