August 27, 2023
Putnam County High School Interact Club to hold blood drive Sept. 22

Drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Putnam County High School Interact Club will sponsor a Red Cross Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22 in the high school gymnasium, located at 402 E. Silverspoon Ave in Granville.

The drive is co-sponsored by the Putnam County Rotary.

Students age 16 and older, staff and community members and able to schedule a time to donate. Blood donations will also help the school qualify for Red Cross Scholarships to be awarded in the spring.

To schedule and pre-register, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-773-2767.