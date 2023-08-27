August 27, 2023
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioLocal EventsGames and PuzzlesStarved Rock Country

Local Organizations team up for Bureau County Food Pantry food drive Sept. 16

Drive will be held from 9 a.m. to noon in Princeton

By Shaw Local News Network

The Princeton Rotary Club and the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce have come together to sponsor a Stock the Shelves Drive-Thru Food Drive to benefit the Bureau County Food Pantry. (Matthew Apgar)

The Princeton Rotary Club and the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce have come together to sponsor a Stock the Shelves Drive-Thru Food Drive to benefit the Bureau County Food Pantry.

The drive will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Rotary Park in Princeton, participants will enter on Long Street.

No expired food will be accepted. Food that is needed includes macaroni and cheese, peanut butter, crackers, hamburger helper, rice, pasta, sugar, coffee and was as canned items (pull top cans) including broth, tuna, chicken, fruit, vegetables and soup