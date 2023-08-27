Local Organizations team up for Bureau County Food Pantry food drive Sept. 16

The Princeton Rotary Club and the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce have come together to sponsor a Stock the Shelves Drive-Thru Food Drive to benefit the Bureau County Food Pantry.

The drive will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Rotary Park in Princeton, participants will enter on Long Street.

No expired food will be accepted. Food that is needed includes macaroni and cheese, peanut butter, crackers, hamburger helper, rice, pasta, sugar, coffee and was as canned items (pull top cans) including broth, tuna, chicken, fruit, vegetables and soup